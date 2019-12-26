Marjorie (Margie) Elinor Miller

Margie had her hands in food and numbers throughout her life, owning and managing her own restaurant, the Ro-Ma-Ru in Argyle, and later working as a waitress and hostess at the Chateau de Louis in South Glens Falls. She also worked in the offices throughout three generations of family in the auction business; first with her father, Fred Miller, and her brother, Roblee Miller, at Miller’s Livestock Market, and later so proudly with her nephew, Kyle McPhail, at K-Hill Auctioneering. She also enjoyed serving her customers at Stewart’s in Greenwich, the Anvil Inn in Fort Edward, and in her early years at the Blue Sky in Lake George. For a period of time, she also held her real estate license.