July 2, 1929 — Dec. 21, 2019
ARGYLE — Marjorie (Margie) Elinor Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with her sister, Ruth, her daughter, Lori, and her niece, April, at her side, as “Take Me Home Country Roads” played softly in the background.
Margie was born the daughter of Fred Wright Miller and Leona Gertrude (Williams) Miller, in Argyle on July 2, 1929 and was a true “firecracker” in her day.
Margie graduated from Greenwich Central School and Albany Business College.
Margie had her hands in food and numbers throughout her life, owning and managing her own restaurant, the Ro-Ma-Ru in Argyle, and later working as a waitress and hostess at the Chateau de Louis in South Glens Falls. She also worked in the offices throughout three generations of family in the auction business; first with her father, Fred Miller, and her brother, Roblee Miller, at Miller’s Livestock Market, and later so proudly with her nephew, Kyle McPhail, at K-Hill Auctioneering. She also enjoyed serving her customers at Stewart’s in Greenwich, the Anvil Inn in Fort Edward, and in her early years at the Blue Sky in Lake George. For a period of time, she also held her real estate license.
Margie enjoyed her family, her children and granddaughters, her sister, her niece and her nephews; she enjoyed cooking – Michigan hot dog sauce, homemade pies, baked beans and chicken liver patè; she enjoyed making “goodies” for friends and family, especially candy and cookies at Christmas; she enjoyed doing crafts, going for coffee and scratch off lottery tickets; she adored her German Shepard dogs over the years and especially her cat, “Cali.” She also enjoyed a good whiskey sour and loved to hear a good joke!
Margie was predeceased by her parents; an infant brother, Earl Miller; her brother, F. Roblee Miller; and her brother-in-law, Ronald G. McPhail.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Lori Lopez-Hammond (Lew Hammond) and their children (her granddaughters), Kayli Fay Hammond and Kara Lin Margaret Hammond of Gansevoort; her son, Dana Lopez (Sherry) of Hudson Falls; her sister, Ruth Miller McPhail of Greenwich; her special niece and nephews, April Douglas (Jim) of Clifton Park; R. Kyle McPhail (Karen) of Greenwich; and Todd McPhail (Amy) of Greenwich. Other survivors include her nephew, Fred Jody Miller (Kathy) of Middle Grove; her niece, Amy Miller (Ken) of San Francisco, California; her nephew, Jonathan Miller (Janice) of Buffalo; and her nephew, Aaron Miller of Vail, Colorado; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters- and brothers-in law; her special friends, Jane Flatley Garstang and Sibyl Ketcham.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Margie’s memory can be made to the J.A. Barkley Hose Company No. 1 Inc, P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
To post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
