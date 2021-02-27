Feb. 10, 1922—Feb. 23, 2021

CHESTERTOWN—Marjorie “Marge” (Thomas) Swan, 99, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home. Born February 10, 1922 in Johnsburg, she was the daughter of Arthur Seth and Florence (Millington) Thomas.

She grew up in Johnsburg and in her early years, worked at the Swan Mill in Chestertown making plywood for the war effort during WWII. It is there that she met Howard B. Swan, Jr. They married and settled down in Chestertown to start their family.

Marge was employed as a telephone operator and became an administrative assistant for GTE Telephone Company in Chestertown until her retirement. She served as Warren County Historian and served her community as a Town of Chester Council Women and Deputy Town Supervisor.

She was very active in her church, the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, the Rebecca’s, Order of the Eastern Star, Jane McCrea Chapter, NSADAR, American Legion Auxiliary, Warren County Historical Society, Town of Chester Historical Society, Thurman Sugar Loaf Mt. Seniors. She was also named the annual V.I.P. by the local Chamber of Commerce.