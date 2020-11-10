June 28, 1930—Nov. 6, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS—Marjorie (Marge) Ruth Smith Ladd, 90, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at The Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs.

Marge was a quiet, strong-willed and determined woman to many in both her native Glens Falls, NY and Zephyrhills, FL residence. Widowed in 1986 and mother of four children, she was born June 28, 1930 to Ralph and Dorothy (Barrows) Smith. A 1948 graduate of Glens Falls High School, she worked as a telephone operator until she met and married George Charles Ladd, May 21, 1949 at the Wesleyan Methodist Church where she was a member, church organist and Sunday school teacher.

She operated the first Christian book store in the Glens Falls area out of her home on Vanderheyden Street, and later moved it to Quaker Road and the Aviation Mall. She owned and operated Gleaner’s Christian Book Store for over 25 years before selling it and retiring to Zephyrhills, FL there, she worked at Zephyrhills High School retiring again at the age of 81. Returning to New York, she resided at Holbrook Adult Home in Granville.