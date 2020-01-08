Oct. 27, 1935 — Jan. 3, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Marjorie “Marge” L. Cooney, 84, of Pearl Street, passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born on Oct. 27, 1935, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Grace (Daly) Dornan.

Marge was a 1953 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and a 1978 graduate of Cosmetology.

On Oct. 11, 1953, she married Carl H. Cooney of Schuylerville at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Marge was a member of the Court Mater Dei #1442, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, an usher, and a member of the work crew at church for 17 years.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by a son, David Vincent Cooney; her sister, Maureen Billings and her husband, William; and her special cousin, Carol Pacyna and her husband, Andrew.