Oct. 27, 1935 — Jan. 3, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Marjorie “Marge” L. Cooney, 84, of Pearl Street, passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Born on Oct. 27, 1935, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Grace (Daly) Dornan.
Marge was a 1953 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and a 1978 graduate of Cosmetology.
On Oct. 11, 1953, she married Carl H. Cooney of Schuylerville at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
Marge was a member of the Court Mater Dei #1442, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, an usher, and a member of the work crew at church for 17 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by a son, David Vincent Cooney; her sister, Maureen Billings and her husband, William; and her special cousin, Carol Pacyna and her husband, Andrew.
Survivors in addition to her husband of 65 years, Carl Cooney of Hudson Falls; her cherished children, Diane Lambert of Hudson Falls and Daniel Cooney and his wife, Robin of Gansevoort; her beloved grandchildren, Crystal Lambert, Jennifer Bennett and Danielle Marjorie Comes and Daniel Alec Cooney; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly Bennett, Lucas Bennett and James Hamblin.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, P.O. Box 171, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.