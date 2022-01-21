March 9, 1945—Jan. 16, 2022

BUSKIRK — Marjorie Jean MacNeil, 76, of Buskirk, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at her residence.

Born March 9, 1945 in Hoosick Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruby (Stowell) Button. Marjorie graduated from Cambridge Central School and worked for Vishay Electronics in Bennington for many years until she retired.

Marjorie enjoyed gardening, reading, eating and spending time with friends and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Alan R. MacNeil; children: Tracy Churchill of Proctorsville, VT, Robin Kalinowski of Mandan, ND, Howard “Sly” MacNeil of Queensbury, Tony MacNeil of Yale, OK and Heath MacNeil of Eagle Bridge; a brother, Kevin Button of Hoosick; grandchildren: Breanna, Kaitlyn, Jason, Amanda, Lydia, Mary, Catherine and Alexander; great-grandchildren: Bryson, Jaiden, Addie, and Emmett.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

Memorial contributions in memory of Marjorie may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Fire Dept., PO Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.