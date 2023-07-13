Feb. 20, 1935—July 9, 2023

GREENWICH — Marjorie Jane Barber, 88, former resident of Greenwich, passed away, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Greenwich, NY, to the late Roy and Rose (Ickes) Barber.

Visiting with family and friends was Marjorie’s favorite thing to do, she wasn’t a fan of large crowds, due to her lifelong disability. However, when she was with her family, she was at peace. She would frequent the restaurant/bar “One More Grill” in Hudson Falls with many of her friends, sharing food and fellowship. There she met the love of her life Ernie LaBrum.

Marjorie knew how to have a good time and was always the life of the party, she loved to flirt and her Coors Light “with a straw of course.” In her free time, she enjoyed watching old movies, family cookouts, celebrating holidays, and her morning coffee with sister, Irene Blanchett. French vanilla iced coffee, Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, fishing, and camping with her sister, were a few of her favorite things.

For the past several years, she was grateful for the care she received from her great-niece Amy Deyoe, together they shared a special bond. She also adored her biggest fan, Amy’s husband Scott, who would always get her to move a beat.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by longtime significant other, Ernest LaBrum; sisters: Gertrude, Alice, and Ruth; brother, Roy Barber, Jr.; and nephew, Roy Blair.

Survivors include her sister, Irene Blanchett; niece and nephew: Maryanne (Todd) Blair, and Samuel Blair; great-nieces and nephews: Amy (Scott) Deyoe, Heidi (Daniel) Saddlemire, Roy (Sherri) Saddlemire and Sharon (Kenneth) Straight.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. She will be interred in Greenwich Cemetery.

