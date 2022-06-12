Marjorie J. Johnson

Feb. 5, 1933 - June 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Marjorie J. Johnson, 89, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her home.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1933 in Northumberland and was the daughter of the late William and Jessie (VanLew) Johnson.

For Marjorie, family was the most important aspect of her life. Large family gatherings during holidays and around the pool were a joy for her. She encouraged the family to stand together in peace, love and harmony. Marjorie's spirituality and faith in God guided her throughout her life. She remained young at heart and active until her final days. Her hobbies included birdwatching, painting, gardening, swimming and singing her favorite tunes on the player piano surrounded by her family and friends. Marjorie's last message to all who loved her was; "A dollar is a dollar and a dime is a dime. I'd stay a lot longer but I haven't the time."

Besides her parents she is predeceased by the father of her children, Henry C. Knoblauch, Jr.; beloved daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Richard "Chip" Collin and a sister, Agnes Ann Kiernan.

Survivors include her daughters, Margie "Gigi" Barrett of Queensbury, Kim Butterfield of Lake George, Leesa Knoblauch Stiller of Queensbury, Michelle Knoblauch of Gansevoort and her son, Henry C. Knoblauch III of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Guthrie, Rory and Doug Collin, Heather and Kyle Barrett, Savanna Butterfield West, Arinne and Amber Stiller, Dominick Bechard and Jessica Rowland, Sydney and Gabrielle Sliva; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as her long time significant other, Kenneth Ellis; lifelong friend Sue Shepard; and a large loving extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

The family would like to thank the Harrisena Community Church for the weekly meal and to High Peaks Hospice for their love and support during Marjorie's final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.