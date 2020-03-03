Marjorie G. McCormack

Dec. 27, 1934 — Nov. 19, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Marjorie G. (Guth) McCormack, 84, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2019 at Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna. She was born on Dec. 27, 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Marjorie was a graduate of St. Peter's College, Jersey City, New Jersey with a BA in English. She earned her master's degree in counseling from Jersey City State College. She taught English at St. Peter's College and was director of Career Planning and Placement at Hudson County Community College, Jersey City, New Jersey. She married Kevin T. McCormack on Nov. 11, 1961 at Sacred Heart Church, Jersey City, New Jersey. After enjoying vacations in Lake George, Marjorie and Kevin retired to Queensbury.

Marjorie was a member of the Community Spiritual Life Committee at St. Mary's Church, Glen Falls, and the Irish American Club. She was also a member of the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women. She will be remembered as a very kind and loving woman and aunt.