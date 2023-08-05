Aug. 22, 1949—Aug. 1, 2023
HARTFORD — Marjorie Ellen Baker, age 73, went into the arms of her heavenly father on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 following a very courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1949, daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia (Montgomery) Mercure.
Marge worked at Sheridan Catheter in Argyle for 19 years and most recently as a cafeteria worker at the Hartford Central School for 10 years until her retirement in 2015.
Marge enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at her feeders, word search puzzles and visiting with her neighbors.
She was predeceased by her parents, her infant brother, a brother, Stephen, sisters: Janet and Ruth, and her oldest daughter, Kimberly. Survivors are her husband, Dennis Baker of Hartford; two daughters: Karen Armstrong (Stephen) of Lake George and JoEllen Wever of South Glens Falls; her grandson, Jude Armstrong; and her granddaughter, Tess Armstrong both of Lake George. Left to miss her is her brother, Ronald Mercure (Daine) of Hartford; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Haynes House of Hope who cared for Marge during the final weeks of her cancer journey. As well as High Peaks Hospice that also helped during the process.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.
There will be no calling hours and a graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.
