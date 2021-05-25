 Skip to main content
Marjorie Elizabeth (Lockhart) Hodson
Marjorie Elizabeth (Lockhart) Hodson

July 27, 1930—May 20, 2021

GLENS FALLS/NORTON, MA- Marjorie passed away May 20, 2021 peacefully at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie was born July 27, 1930, in North Attleboro, MA the daughter of Vivian and Maratha “Snow” Lockhart.

She worked at various jewelry factories while raising her family then turning her compassion to working as a Home Health Aide. Marjorie loved sewing, quilting, outdoor adventures, being wing-women with her husband on the back of their Harley. She was blessed to have lived with five generations of family. She was always active at any church she attended made life long friends. She supported many missionaries in many countries to include her own unforgettable trip to Haiti.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert E. Hodson, Sr. married December 30, 1950; her brothers: Charles (Lois) Lockhart, WA, Edgar Lockhart, MA, James (Pat) Lockhart, MA, David (Mary) Lockhart, MA, Donald Lockhart, GA; her sister, Martha (John) Lowe, ME and a grandson, Eugene Hodson, NM.

She is survived by her two sons: Robert E. Hodson, Jr. (Irene), NM, Joseph E. Hodson (Donna), MA; two daughters: Pamela E. Ostrander (Brett), NY, Kimberly E. VanHeste (James), NY; five grandchildren: Jennifer Hodson, NM, Marjorie (Cliff) Sandoval, IN, Christina (David) Hunt, AL, Lucien Myette, NY; one brother, Ralph (Lorna) Lockhart, NY; four sisters: Isabelle (Dave) Hamilton, MA, Margaret (Earl) McNally, ME, Lillian (Pete) Tetley, FL, Edith (Louis, Sr.) Lescault, AK; 14 great grand-children; eight great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will on June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, Schuylerville, NY.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.

