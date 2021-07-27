Aug. 21, 1925—July 24, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Marjorie (Cornell) Pratt, 95, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 21, 1925 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Glen M. and Myrtle (Strang) Cornell.
On March 11, 1944, she married James W. Pratt, also of Hudson Falls. He died on May 5, 1991. Marjorie was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Athleen, on February 22, 1948 and her son, James Glen Pratt, on December 28, 2003.
Prior to her marriage, Marjorie was one of the few women in Hudson Falls who were offered an engineering course of study through Sandy Hill Iron & Brass. This course of study was offered to young women graduates of Hudson Falls High School during WWII. She felt very fortunate and proud to have been a part of the program up until her marriage.
She was a graduate of the Hudson Falls High School and a retiree from the secretarial staff at Adirondack Community College.
Marjorie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, loved reading mysteries and thrillers and playing piano. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will always cherish the beautiful sweaters, mittens and hats knitted by her. Marjorie took pride in donating hats she had knitted for the preemies at Glens Falls Hospital. She also adored spending time with her beloved dog, Mollie.
Survivors include her two sons: Richard Pratt of Greenville, SC and Marc Pratt and his wife, Ellen of Queensbury; also surviving are two granddaughters: Trista Welch and Jennifer Pratt of Queensbury; her brother, William Cornell and his wife, Rose; her sister-in-law, Gloria Pratt; her four great grandchildren: Lynzee, Jacob, Haili and Ryleigh Welch; six great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3 p.m., at the funeral home, following the calling hours.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Southside Cemetery in the Town of Moreau.
Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
