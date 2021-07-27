Aug. 21, 1925—July 24, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Marjorie (Cornell) Pratt, 95, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 21, 1925 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Glen M. and Myrtle (Strang) Cornell.

On March 11, 1944, she married James W. Pratt, also of Hudson Falls. He died on May 5, 1991. Marjorie was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Athleen, on February 22, 1948 and her son, James Glen Pratt, on December 28, 2003.

Prior to her marriage, Marjorie was one of the few women in Hudson Falls who were offered an engineering course of study through Sandy Hill Iron & Brass. This course of study was offered to young women graduates of Hudson Falls High School during WWII. She felt very fortunate and proud to have been a part of the program up until her marriage.

She was a graduate of the Hudson Falls High School and a retiree from the secretarial staff at Adirondack Community College.