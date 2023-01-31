Marjorie Claire Lewis

April 7, 1941—Jan. 26, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Marjorie Claire (Showalter) Lewis, 81, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Albany Medical Center with her husband Larry by her side and surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie was born on April 7, 1941 in Sandusky, OH, the daughter of Harry and Marion (Truman) Showalter. In her younger years, Marjorie was a Girl Scout, enjoyed music and baking. She was chosen to sing in the Sandusky High School chorus and played the baritone tuba in the marching band. She told of how her high school band had the opportunity to play on the Ohio State football field, which she was thrilled to do. Marjorie graduated in 1959 and went on to attend Bowling Green for two years.

On November 25, 1961, she wed Larry W. Lewis, Sr., after a courtship which began at Cedar Point, where they both worked. She left her pursuit for an education degree in order to marry and become a mother. Marjorie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in the newspaper, knitting, reading, swimming and spending time with her family. She was a Girl Scout leader and involved in the PTA when her children were younger.

In 1981, she and Larry relocated their family to Queensbury. She worked many years at Continental Insurance Company and Stewart’s Corporate Office. Marjorie especially enjoyed traveling with Larry throughout their life. They traveled on the Eastern Coast, Canadian Rockies, Ireland and Alaska. Some of their favorite memories were drives to the Saratoga National Historic Park with their beloved dog, Abby, as well as her visits and hugs and kisses from Everleigh.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry W. Lewis, Sr.; her four children: Larry W. Lewis, Jr. (Michele) of West Lafayette, IN, Elizabeth C. Johnson (Paul) of Amsterdam, Jacqueline L. Kinney (Michael) of Queensbury and Susan P. Wyman of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Brian and Brett Lewis, Logan, Alexander (Sarah) and Mackenzie Kinney and Matthew (Chenoa), Ethan and Delaney Wyman; and her great-granddaughter, Everleigh Jayne Kinney. Also mourning her loss is her sister, Barbara Roesch of Tallahassee, FL; and many nieces and nephew.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to and may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial take the form of a donation in her name to any charitable organization of their choice.

The family would like to thank the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, Emergency Department at the Glens Falls Hospital as well as the ICU doctors, nurses and staff at the Albany Medical Center.

Those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.