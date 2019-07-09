October 23, 1918—July 6, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — Marjorie Boyce was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born Oct. 23, 1918 in Schuylerville, she was a 1936 graduate of Schuylerville Central School and a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church for her entire life.
She studied nursing from 1940-1943 at Providence Division of Catholic University in Washington, D.C. She married Spencer Boyce Jr. in September of that year and they were happily married for 48 years until his death. They had two children, Spencer J. Boyce III in 1944 and Bonnie in 1946.
Marjorie was the school nurse teacher for Stillwater Central School for many years. She was always very proud to tell people that she was an “old retired RN.” Being very creative, she enjoyed many years of knitting, creating ceramic pieces, making beautiful hooked rugs, and rooting for the New York Yankees.
Marge was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Bea White; her husband, Spencer Boyce Jr.; son, Spencer Boyce III; sisters, Aletha Keehlisen (Charles), Elinor Cunningham (Frances) and Leona Dupell (Lev); and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Merrill (Frank); grandsons, Christopher Merrill (Christina), Seth Merrill, and Spencer Boyce IV (Analee); four great grandchildren, Joshua, Madelynn, and Abigayle Merrill, and Spencer Boyce V; sister-in-law, Lillian Hathaway (Donald) and their children; her nieces, Ginger Mason (Donald), Cathy Hall and Cathy Cunningham and their children; as well as many Boyce nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville with Father David Blake OFM officiating. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration meal at the American Legion Hall on Clancy Street following the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to Marge’s at-home care givers, Sherry and Rosemary, and the staff at The Pines who treated her with care and dignity. Thanks also to her Wednesday afternoon helper, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Notre Dame-Visitation Capital Campaign Fund or to Schuyler Hose Company.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
