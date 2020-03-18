Jan. 6, 1932 — March 15, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Marjorie Ann (Clements) Walker, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1932, the youngest daughter of 12 siblings of the late Roy and Maude (Lashway) Clements.

Marjorie in her younger years worked for Neisners Department Store, McDonalds, she was a Queensbury School Crossing Guard and babysitter for many children of family and friends. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, cross stitch, ceramics, puzzles and camping in her motorhome.

Marjorie was known to have a wonderful personality. She was fun loving, sassy, and could be the life of the party. She loved to sing and dance, and spend time with family and friends. According to her children, she was the greatest mother they could have asked for. She did everything for her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, James Arthur Walker who passed away on Jan. 30, 2018; six brothers, Roy Jr., Robert, Donald, Loren, Harold, Raymond; and five sisters, Marion Clements, Ruth Wood, Betty Crowe, Ethel Morris and Irene “Pete” Rowell.

