Jan. 6, 1932 — March 15, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Marjorie Ann (Clements) Walker, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1932, the youngest daughter of 12 siblings of the late Roy and Maude (Lashway) Clements.
Marjorie in her younger years worked for Neisners Department Store, McDonalds, she was a Queensbury School Crossing Guard and babysitter for many children of family and friends. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, cross stitch, ceramics, puzzles and camping in her motorhome.
Marjorie was known to have a wonderful personality. She was fun loving, sassy, and could be the life of the party. She loved to sing and dance, and spend time with family and friends. According to her children, she was the greatest mother they could have asked for. She did everything for her family.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, James Arthur Walker who passed away on Jan. 30, 2018; six brothers, Roy Jr., Robert, Donald, Loren, Harold, Raymond; and five sisters, Marion Clements, Ruth Wood, Betty Crowe, Ethel Morris and Irene “Pete” Rowell.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her loving children, Glenn (Joan) Walker, Cynthia (Robert) Evans, Judy Carey, Steve (Wilma) Walker, Shelly (Doug Dockendorf) Walker; her grandchildren, Melissa (Paul) Fraley, David Walker, Eric ( Melanie Greenough) Evans, Shauna Carey, Mayah Walker, Cera Walker, Kristen (Chad) Moberly and Sam Sherman; her great grandchildren, Hanna Fraley, Kaiya Fraley, Ella Fraley and Jordyn Moberly. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Kathleen Dickinson, Marie Mallory and Betty Voudry, and many nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was the last surviving sibling of what was commonly referred to as “The Clements Clan”.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends during this time of national health crisis, there are no calling hours scheduled. However, there will be a celebration of life service, the time to be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank, High Peaks Hospice nurses and staff, Ft. Hudson Aides, Warren County Nurses and Kim’s Homecare. A very special thanks to Nancy H., Jess, Nancy M. and Leah.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Marjorie’s name instead, to either High Peaks Hospice, 667 Bay Road, Suite 1, Queensbury, NY 12804, or Kim’s Home Care, 7 Baldwin Ave., Fort Edward, NY 12828.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.