Marjorie Althea Duggan

Sept. 26 1930—Feb. 10, 2022

BOLTON LANDING — Marjorie Althea Duggan, 91, a lifelong resident of Bolton Landing, passed with family present on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Bolton on Sept. 26, 1930 to Walter Ross and Madeline Ross (nee Burgess), Marjorie was one of six siblings, the last of her family to survive. Marrying her high-school sweetheart, Leo P. Duggan of Bolton Landing, the two were married for 61 years before Leo’s passing in 2014.

With numerous vocations afforded to her, Marjorie worked all of her life, retiring from West Mount Health Facility in 1992.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Marjorie took pride in her family and her home. A dedicated and loving caregiver when her family was in need, Marjorie was family oriented. She liked to bake, bowl, cook, eat out, enjoy a cup of proper tea, and visit different places, as well as keep up with her house work. Always wanting to look good for her husband and her family, Marjorie enjoyed fashion jewelry, shoes, and various accessories which she took pride in.

Marjorie is predeceased by her parents and her husband, as well as her siblings Iva Reed, Audrey Vernum, Walter Ross, Jr. “Sonny”, Lewis Ross, and Jessie Brauser. She is survived by her daughter Regina Muscatello of Bolton Landing; and son Michael Duggan and wife Pamela of Hadley, NY; grandsons: Thomas of London, England, and Anthony of Queensbury, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Marjorie’s family would like to thank all who assisted in her care.

Donations in her memory can be sent to the Bolton Rescue Squad, Bolton Landing, NY.

Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 5-8 p.m., at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY, with a funeral on Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Bolton Landing. Burial will take place in the spring.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.