Marjorie A. Haak

Oct. 31, 1940 - Sept. 10, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Marjorie A. Haak, 80, went home to our Lord and Savior on September 10, 2021 at Elderwood in Ticonderoga, following a short illness.

Born October 31, 1940 in Gloversville, she was the daughter of Lee and Mary A. (Tubbs) Orr of Wells, NY.

Marjorie grew up in Wells, NY and left high school in her senior year to marry the love of her life, Donald C. Haak. They were married in Warrensburg, NY, and together they had three children. They were married for 46 years before the passing of her husband in 2006.

Marjorie was the best Mom she could be and always worked hard to be sure her family had what they needed. She had a garden every year, and then she would work for weeks, canning everything that was grown to use throughout the winter. She loved to cook and worked for many years at the Oak Mountain Ski Center in Speculator, NY as the head cook. She was also the head cook for the Summer Meals Program in the '70s in Speculator NY. She loved to sew and crochet and be with her family.