Feb. 24, 1935—Sept. 4, 2022

WHITEHALL — Marita Agnes DeGraff, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1935 in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Francis and Rita Mary (McDonald) Walsh.

Marita was a communicant of the former Notre Dame des Victories Catholic Church in Whitehall where she served as a housekeeper for the priest and currently a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church of Whitehall.

She and her husband John DeGraff were married on June 28, 1954. John passed away on Feb. 3, 1993 following 38 years of marriage.

She was formerly employed for the Factory Outlet in Fair Haven, VT in charge of purchasing until they closed. She then was employed as a rural route mail carrier for the USPS until her retirement.

Marita enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens for many years and enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor. She enjoyed mowing her own lawns and cutting wood for her stove for many years until her health would not allow for it any longer. She also enjoyed swimming as a youngster and throughout her entire life. Most of all, her family was a very important part of her life and family gatherings were always so special to her.

Besides her parents and her husband John, she was predeceased by her four brothers, Patrick, Michael, Thomas and Robert and her granddaughter, Brittney Marie Perry.

Survivors include her five children: John (Beverly) DeGraff of Dresden and Alamo, TX, Kathy (Patrick) Greenough of Dresden, Patricia (Richard) Perry of Granville, Thomas (Cathy Jo) DeGraff of Whitehall and Christine (Herbert) Stark of Whitehall; she is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene Street, Whitehall with Reverend Zachariah Chichester, Pastor officiating. A rite of committal will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Whitehall, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband John.

Friends may call on the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY.

The family would like to thank the aides who helped take care of their mother, HOSPICE, and the staff at Castleton Health Associates.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Marita’s memory to Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave an online condolence or to purchase flowers, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.