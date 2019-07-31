September 27, 1925 — July 29, 2019
WHITEHALL — Marion “Tuki” Gallagher, 93, passed away peacefully at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.
Born in Whitehall on Sept. 27, 1925, she is the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Wilson) Gallagher.
In her early years, Tuki was employed at the Troy Shirt Makers Guild in Whitehall. She then became employed in many different places. She cared for many elderly residents of Whitehall.
She enjoyed music of all kinds and even was known to have sung a few times with local performers. Tuki was a cat lover; she cared for many over her lifetime and there was a time when she cared for 10 in her home.
She is survived by her niece, Diane Allen; and great-nephews, Terry Comeau, Jay Comeau and Alfie Mattison.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres officiating.
Burial will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family in the Greenmount Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.