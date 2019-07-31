{{featured_button_text}}

September 27, 1925 — July 29, 2019

WHITEHALL — Marion “Tuki” Gallagher, 93, passed away peacefully at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.

Born in Whitehall on Sept. 27, 1925, she is the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Wilson) Gallagher.

In her early years, Tuki was employed at the Troy Shirt Makers Guild in Whitehall. She then became employed in many different places. She cared for many elderly residents of Whitehall.

She enjoyed music of all kinds and even was known to have sung a few times with local performers. Tuki was a cat lover; she cared for many over her lifetime and there was a time when she cared for 10 in her home.

She is survived by her niece, Diane Allen; and great-nephews, Terry Comeau, Jay Comeau and Alfie Mattison.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres officiating.

Burial will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family in the Greenmount Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marion 'Tuki' Gallagher
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments