Oct. 14, 1935 — Sept. 27, 2019
SLINGERLANDS — Marion T. (Smith) McGuire, 83, passed away Friday at Albany Medical Center Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and educated in Albany (graduated from V.I. in 1954), she was the youngest daughter of the late Ernest J. and Theresa (Martin) Smith.
Marion was a homemaker, raising her four children. Later she worked for the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance for over 26 years, retiring in 2009.
She was a communicant of Mater Christi Church in Albany and Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne, where she had a camp and spent most of her summers.
Marion is the mother of James P. (Susan) McGuire of Walterboro, South Carolina, Theresa A. (Richard) Galusha of Minerva, Michael T. (Matt Plent) McGuire of San Diego, California and Matthew T. McGuire of Saratoga Springs; grandmother of Troy (Chloe) and Tara Galusha, Macie, Kalyn, Mattison and James McGuire; great-grandmother of Lola and Leighton Galusha.
Marion is also survived by her two lifelong friends, Nancy Haggerty and Janet Phillips, and special friend David Rejack. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph E. Smith, Harold J. Smith, Alice (Smith) Mastaitis, Kathleen (Smith) Schuff and Floyd Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.
