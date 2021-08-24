 Skip to main content
Marion (Struppe) Cowles
Marion (Struppe) Cowles

Marion (Struppe) Cowles

1936—2021

FOSTER CITY, CA — Marion (Struppe) Cowles passed away on August 13, 2021 in Foster City, CA. Marion was born in 1936 to Minna and Andrew Struppe in Brooklyn.

As the daughter of immigrants, she spoke German before English. She grew up enjoying all “The City” had to offer, including trips to the beach and weekends in the Catskills. Marion graduated from Midwood High School and the Fashion Institute of Technology. She was a proud New Yorker who loved a good pastrami on rye and read the New York Times religiously. In 1962, she married George Welsh Cowles of Glens Falls, NY. Together they raised their daughters: Wendy, Cathy and Libby in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

Marion was an active community member who modeled engaged citizenship, volunteering with several organizations including the League of Women Voters and Phelps Memorial Hospital. As a longtime member of the 9th District Garden Club of New York, Marion served as a flower show judge and created beautiful arrangements.

When her girls were young, she wondered why anyone would be a cheerleader when they could be out on the field. Marion was consistent and dependable (gin martini on the rocks with a twist, always in moderation), and game to try new things (honeymoon in Stowe, VT even though she didn’t really ski? sure!). She joined the Ardsley Curling Club in her late 50s and loved traveling, museums, theater, dancing, music and lectures. There was always more to learn.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, George Cowles of Foster City, CA, who shares that it wasn’t long enough; as well as daughters: Wendy Cowles, San Francisco, CA, Cathy Cowles Durango, CO, and Libby Cowles, Durango, CO; son-in-law Ed Young, Durango, CO; and grandsons: Renny Young, Durham, NC, Chris Young, Erie, CO, Finn and Charlie Bridgham, Durango, CO.

