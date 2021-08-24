1936—2021

FOSTER CITY, CA — Marion (Struppe) Cowles passed away on August 13, 2021 in Foster City, CA. Marion was born in 1936 to Minna and Andrew Struppe in Brooklyn.

As the daughter of immigrants, she spoke German before English. She grew up enjoying all “The City” had to offer, including trips to the beach and weekends in the Catskills. Marion graduated from Midwood High School and the Fashion Institute of Technology. She was a proud New Yorker who loved a good pastrami on rye and read the New York Times religiously. In 1962, she married George Welsh Cowles of Glens Falls, NY. Together they raised their daughters: Wendy, Cathy and Libby in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

Marion was an active community member who modeled engaged citizenship, volunteering with several organizations including the League of Women Voters and Phelps Memorial Hospital. As a longtime member of the 9th District Garden Club of New York, Marion served as a flower show judge and created beautiful arrangements.