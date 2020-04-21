June 17, 1932 — April 12, 2020
HARTFORD — Marion Stokem, 87, of Hartford passed away at her home on Easter after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Marion was born June 17, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Margaretta Johnson.
On Jan. 24, 1954 she married the love of her life, George. They were married 63 years at the time of his passing. Ironically, George passed on Good Friday and Marion passed on Easter Sunday three years later.
Marion, along with her husband owned and operated a deli in Shoreham, New York. Marion was known for her delicious salads and rice pudding. In 1972 they moved upstate to Fort Ann where they owned and operated the Queen Anne Motel for many years. Marion prided herself on keeping the motel rooms immaculate. After selling the motel, Marion and George retired to Hartford. She worked part time in the children's department at the Joy store. She made many treasured friendships there.
Marion was an avid reader. She also enjoyed crocheting. She made many beautiful afghans over the years. Every baby born to the family was gifted one. However, Marion's greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. We will all treasure our memories with her and miss her dearly.
Along with being predeceased by her parents and husband, Marion was also predeceased by her brothers, George, Fred, Richard and Donald Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory include her sister, Edith (Frank) Thornhill; her son, Glenn (Lori) Stokem; her daughter, Beth (Bob) Steves, her three grandchildren, Katie (Liz) Stokem, Keith (Deanna) Stokem, Caitlyn (Brad) Miller; her three great grandchildren, Hailey, Levi and Emelia Miller. Marion is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Zachary (Kristen), Jill, David (Rachel), Carrie (Matt), Chris (Lauren); and her step-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Gianna, Octavia, Violet, Dominic and Lola; as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Laurie Harrington, Tom Coppens and High Peaks Hospice.
There will be no service or calling hours at this time with the current health crisis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY.
