June 17, 1932 — April 12, 2020

HARTFORD — Marion Stokem, 87, of Hartford passed away at her home on Easter after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

Marion was born June 17, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Margaretta Johnson.

On Jan. 24, 1954 she married the love of her life, George. They were married 63 years at the time of his passing. Ironically, George passed on Good Friday and Marion passed on Easter Sunday three years later.

Marion, along with her husband owned and operated a deli in Shoreham, New York. Marion was known for her delicious salads and rice pudding. In 1972 they moved upstate to Fort Ann where they owned and operated the Queen Anne Motel for many years. Marion prided herself on keeping the motel rooms immaculate. After selling the motel, Marion and George retired to Hartford. She worked part time in the children's department at the Joy store. She made many treasured friendships there.