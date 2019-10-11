July 12, 1931 — Oct. 4, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Marion S. Bennett, 88, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with her loved ones by her side.
Marion was born on July 12, 1931, in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of Henry and Sylvia (Miller) Ducharme.
On Feb. 18, 1950, she married Ronald Bennett in Richmond, Vermont and proudly spent her life that followed as a homemaker for her family.
She has always loved spending time with her grandchildren, but her other enjoyments included crossword puzzles, reading, watching old western movies and scratching off lottery tickets. She also loved Chuck Norris and Elvis.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Bennett; her siblings, Dorthory (Frank) Blanchard, Lillian (Timmy) Baker, Charles (Elsie) Ducharme, Sonny (Flora) Ducharme, and Louis Ducharme.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard (Donna) Bennett, Joan Charron, Bonnie Wheeler and Sally Bennett; her grandchildren, Brian Bennett, Adam Bennett, Angel Bristol, Bethany Usher and Amanda Cameron; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Audrey, Autumn Aiden, Anna, Lilly Bug, Scarlett Vanderwerker and Devon Barcomb; her sister, May Willette; several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Laila Guilder.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
A graveside ceremony will take place at a later date at Nine Partners Cemetery in Millbrook.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Sally from hospice.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
