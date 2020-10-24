Marion R. Sabo

Marion was a devoted wife and mother. Those who knew her best were often surprised by her strong will. She served on the Whitehall Free Library Board of Trustees until her 90s. She was a selfless person who gained joy through the joy of others. She loved to bake for her family and friends, garden with her husband and spend time with her neighbors. She patiently taught so many of us how to bake. She was there day in and day out without fail to help and support those she loved and those who loved her. She would spend endless hours helping when babies were born, cooking meals to go home with others, and listening to the trials and tribulations of others. She was content with life as long as those around her were happy. Her wit and wisdom helped those who loved her through good times and bad. She will be dearly missed by those of us who leaned on her for so many years in so many ways.