Marion R. "Ginger" Longden

Sept. 9, 1934 - Feb. 27, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Marion R. "Ginger" Longden, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at her home.

Born on September 9, 1934, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Marion (Jarvis) Rogers.

She graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1951.

On April 12, 1956, she married Robert Longden Sr. at Christ Church Methodist in Glens Falls. They spent 53 years together until his passing in December of 2009.

Marion worked for Fort Edward High School as the Business Administrator until her retirement in 1989.

She enjoyed knitting, reading, and watching tennis. Marion enjoyed sending out occasion cards to everyone, and always made sure your card was going to arrive on your birthday. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marion was very active in the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marion was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Hunt and her sister-in-law, Deborah Rogers.