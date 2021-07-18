Dec. 12, 1927—July 14, 2021

HARTFORD — Marion Nancy Lundy, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Dec. 12, 1927, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Robert Mahaffy and Ethel Arnott (Rea) Reid.

Marion graduated from Salem Washington Academy and went on to become an RN. She retired from Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge after 30 plus years where she was not only an RN but also nursing instructor.

On Aug. 27, 1949, Marion married Malcolm Lundy in the East Greenwich United Presbyterian Church. They were married 54 years until his passing in Jan. of 2004. Marion was a busy farmers wife, owning and operating the Luncrest Farm with her husband and family. She was a member of the West Hebron United Presbyterian Church for 70 plus years. Marion served as a deacon, prayer chain contact person, and was the church historian, organizing and researching the church archives.

Marion enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing the piano and doing puzzles. As being an only child, her pride and joy was her large family with constant chaos and never-ending laughter. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of them. She will always be remembered as being a doer and helping anyone in need.