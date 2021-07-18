Dec. 12, 1927—July 14, 2021
HARTFORD — Marion Nancy Lundy, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Dec. 12, 1927, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Robert Mahaffy and Ethel Arnott (Rea) Reid.
Marion graduated from Salem Washington Academy and went on to become an RN. She retired from Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge after 30 plus years where she was not only an RN but also nursing instructor.
On Aug. 27, 1949, Marion married Malcolm Lundy in the East Greenwich United Presbyterian Church. They were married 54 years until his passing in Jan. of 2004. Marion was a busy farmers wife, owning and operating the Luncrest Farm with her husband and family. She was a member of the West Hebron United Presbyterian Church for 70 plus years. Marion served as a deacon, prayer chain contact person, and was the church historian, organizing and researching the church archives.
Marion enjoyed knitting, sewing, playing the piano and doing puzzles. As being an only child, her pride and joy was her large family with constant chaos and never-ending laughter. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of them. She will always be remembered as being a doer and helping anyone in need.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was predeceased by her daughters, Kathleen “Kate” Chapin, Janis Montgomery and Gayle Hall; her son-in-law, Dan Chapin.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Bill Lundy and his wife, Regina, Kendra Hamilton and her husband, Steven, Karen Liebig and her husband, Robert; sons-in-law: Samuel Hall, Stephen Montgomery; her grandchildren: Eric (Caroline) Chapin, Bob (Jennifer) Chapin, Andy (Jessica) Chapin, Brian Hall, Russell (Alissa) Lundy, Reid (Breanna) Lundy, Patrick (Sayde) Lundy, Malcolm Lundy, Mark Montgomery, Leslie (Lidio) Campos, Dave (Kait) Montgomery, Scott Hamilton, Mallory (Reeve) Chilton, Bethany (Peter) Linde, Rachel (Jeffry) Hoessle; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Jill, Harrison, Howard, Henry, Cooper, Stanley, Liam, Henry, Susi, Madi, Carter and two on the way; and several in-law’s, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to our team of “Marion’s Girls” for their love, care and compassion.
Friends may call from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at West Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rte 30, Salem, NY 12865.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.
Memorial donations in Marion’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 or Hartford Food Pantry c/o Hartford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Hartford, NY 12838.
