HARTFORD — Marion Nancy Lundy, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home,123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at West Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rte 30, Salem, NY 12865.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.
To view Marion’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Post Star.
