 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Nancy Lundy
0 entries

Marion Nancy Lundy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Marion Nancy Lundy, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home,123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at West Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rte 30, Salem, NY 12865.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

To view Marion’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Need to save more money? Try these simple tips

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News