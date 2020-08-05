Feb. 8, 1927 — Aug. 2, 2020

CHESTERTOWN — Marion M. Hornicek 93 died Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.

Born February 8, 1927 in Arverne, Queens she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sophie (Raiter) Martin. Marion was a secretary for Our Lady Of The Angelus Catholic School in Rego Park and later for William T. Murphy food manger for Grey Hound Bus Corp.

Marion was a very active person with daily lunches at the Chestertown meal site, she was a member of the American Legion Post #964 Ladies Auxiliary of Chestertown, member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg, her and her husband Frank were one of the founding families of the Indian Springs Property Owners Association on Friends Lake. Her hobbies include sewing, crafts, taking care of and maintaining her home and she loved her cats.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank Hornicek and one brother, Frank Martin.