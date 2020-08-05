Feb. 8, 1927 — Aug. 2, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Marion M. Hornicek 93 died Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.
Born February 8, 1927 in Arverne, Queens she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sophie (Raiter) Martin. Marion was a secretary for Our Lady Of The Angelus Catholic School in Rego Park and later for William T. Murphy food manger for Grey Hound Bus Corp.
Marion was a very active person with daily lunches at the Chestertown meal site, she was a member of the American Legion Post #964 Ladies Auxiliary of Chestertown, member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg, her and her husband Frank were one of the founding families of the Indian Springs Property Owners Association on Friends Lake. Her hobbies include sewing, crafts, taking care of and maintaining her home and she loved her cats.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank Hornicek and one brother, Frank Martin.
Survivors include one daughter, Sue Anne (Eric) Vogelsberg of Monroe; one son, Joseph (Joanne) Hornicek of Staatsburg; five grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Mortimer, Cecilia (John) Kosowicz, Douglas Vogelsberg, Matthew Hornicek, Gregory Hornicek; and four great-grandchildren, John Francis Kosowicz, Eleanor Mary Kosowicz, Annabelle and James Mortimer.
At Marion’s request there are no calling hours. Interment will be private.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 15, 2020 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church Warrensburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required and face masks must be worn in church. Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church 3802 Main St. Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
