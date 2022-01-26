Sept. 26, 1929—Jan. 21, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Marion Louise Bayard Payne (nee Winegard).

I was born in Hudson Falls in a birthing place there to my mom and dad, Mabel and Howard Winegard on Sept. 26, 1929. When I was very young, we moved to my great-grandmother’s house on Willow Street where my brother, John Howard was born in 1931 before I was two years old.

We had a wonderfully secure life even though the Great Depression was still going on as my Dad worked at Union Bag where my beloved grandfather, Reuben Winegard was Superintendent while my Dad was in personnel. Still, we always lived rather frugally, mostly due to my mother’s very poor childhood. That experience served me very well when I married and had a young family.

My brother and I graduated from Hudson Falls High School and we both loved school, even though we walked a long way four times a day back and forth to grade school at the North end of Oak Street (and some of it WAS uphill!). We both did well in school and were expected to do just that, but it was a pleasure.

I interrupted my education at St. Lawrence University to marry Frank “Bill” Bayard. I continued on learning through ACC, in the Griffen building across from Union Cemetery, then on their Bay Road Campus and also Skidmore University Without Walls, slowly getting my social worker degree.

I had four wonderfully healthy, loved children. William “Bill”, born in Buffalo while his daddy went to school there, Susan, born in Hudson Falls, Patricia after we built our home in Moreau and Margaret, in Glendale, AZ while her daddy worked in the GE plant there.

My children and their families have been the driving force in my life. It is my belief that they are the main reasons for my existence. They ALL are my heart.

After 33 years of marriage, Bill and I divorced, but most of those years were loving years. I later married Sydney Payne and went on to live on his farm in Argyle where I became part of his wonderful family that I cherish to this day.

I loved my job at the Moreau Community Center and then as Outreach Worker for Washington Co. Office for the Aging but was also ready to stop working, sell wood and live the summer in the Adirondacks. My children had grown up and had their own lives and homes or were on the verge of it.

As much as I loved and enjoyed being out in the country, I knew my health was not going to improve and I needed to be “in town” and close to services, so I moved to The Cedars in Queensbury, NY. Sidney chose to stay on the farm. I found many dear friends at the Cedars among some really great folks, in general.

I was predeceased by my mom, dad, all four grandparents and my much loved brother, John, son William Bayard and grandson William John. But! I am blessedly survived by: Susan Whiting and her husband Robert “Bob”, Patricia Bayard and her husband Vincent and Margaret Bayard; and daughter-in-law Joyce Weber Bayard.

I am also survived by wonderful grandsons: Chad Bayard and his significant other Sandi Rhodes, Josh Whiting, and his wife Bethani, and Shane Whiting and his wife Natalie. Marvelous extra bonuses are great-grandchildren: Jacob Whiting, Janice Whiting, Levi Whiting, Grace Whiting and Cecilia Bayard; and, my nieces: Jeannie Cohen, MD and her daughter Eve Letts, Olivia Booth and Cristin Winegard and her husband Matt and their two daughters, Emma, and Olivia.

I’ve been blessed — or cursed — with a very questioning, curious mind. I’ve tried and sometimes failed at what should have been acceptable accomplishments. I have questioned everything and finally found what I felt was truth in the Unitarian Universalist faith and a marvelous community of people in its church in Glens Falls. It was there I finally felt a spiritual peace and truth. I’m hoping to have a Celebration of my Life under their roof and anyone who feels the need to donate anything to my memory-please send it there on Weeks Road or to a place dear to your heart.

I would like to leave you with the only thing I’m really sure of, EVERYONE, I believe, does the best they can considering their past and present circumstances. Also, I would like to have you consider what a very old friend once taught me. If we ALL took care of our own families, neighbors, and communities the very best we could, we would live in a peaceful world.

As a last piece of advice, try to have a passion, something you love to do with all of your heart. Mine has been quilting and the world it has brought me . . . and more peace. Love to you all and I’ll see you later. Marion.