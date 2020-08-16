Marion Lenore Delhorbe Trembley

Jan. 21, 1934 — July 14, 2020
BOLTON LANDING — Marion Lenore Trembley, maiden name Delhorbe, was born on Jan. 21, 1934 in Timmins, Ontario, Canada. Mrs. Trembley was proud of her French and Scottish Canadian heritage who could speak French when she was younger and could trace Scottish ancestry to the Galbraith clan. Fond of bagpipe music, Marion would sometimes share childhood memories of daily listening to a bagpipe player on an early morning Ontario pier.
Marion’s professional life in early adulthood took her to the United States, where she lived and worked as a secretary in Manhattan. Here she met her future husband, the late Phillip William Trembley. A US Naval officer at the time, Phillip was stationed in New York City, and they lived in the same apartment building. After marriage, Marion continued her clerical work. At one time she worked as a secretary for the historic Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Marion and Phillip then owned and operated Westover Lodge Resort on Lake George until 1970.
For the next twenty years Marion worked as a full time mother and homemaker, by all accounts a great cook and loving mother, creating a warm home with selfless attention. During this time she worked for a period for a real estate office, a role she relished and took great pride in. A wordsmith, Marion also provided editorial support for her husband’s written work over the years.
After Phillip’s retirement, they traveled. Two of Marion’s favorite trips included a river cruise in Eastern Europe, and travels to Ireland and Scotland. While in Scotland Marion was able to visit Culcreuch Castle, the 700 year ancestral home for the Galbraith clan, and now a bread and breakfast.
Marion loved playing Bridge, crossword puzzles, and pitting her intellect and keen knack for words while watching “Jeopardy”. Marion was a voracious reader, often preferring fiction novels. For many years Marion would apply her knack for writing by producing creative annual Christmas letters sent out to family and friends. Marion is also affectionately remembered for her notoriously creative sandwiches, including the surprisingly good peanut butter and ketchup sandwich.
Something of an athlete in her youth, her love of sports continued for years as a big Yankees fan, as well as other sports including figure skating and the Olympics. Marion also loved music, and was a big fan of Ann Murray, John Denver, and Pavarotti.
In her later years Marion volunteered at the Sembrich Opera Museum in Bolton Landing, on Lake George. Here she loved her cottage home, shared with her daughter, Laura, and son-in-law, Chris. Marion, Laura, and Chris loved their pet cats, and countless squirrels and birds who could rely on Marion’s generosity with peanuts.
Marion is loved and cherished by all her children and grandchildren. She is survived by four children: John and his wife Keturah, Kipp and his partner Patty, Laura and her husband Chris, and Thomas. Her grandchildren include Lindsey, Kaitlyn, Anna, Immanuel, Gideon, and Allaura.
At Marion’s request, there will be no public services.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Oh Divine Master, Father and Mother of us all, hear our prayer and provide comfort during this time of shock and grief. Marion was your child, you knew her from birth and she died in your loving arms. Help us to trust in your love. We have gratitude for the countless blessings that Marion, our mother and grandmother, provided our souls in this life. May she be at peace and at rest with you, her husband, and her loved ones. Amen.
