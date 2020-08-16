Marion Lenore Delhorbe Trembley

After Phillip’s retirement, they traveled. Two of Marion’s favorite trips included a river cruise in Eastern Europe, and travels to Ireland and Scotland. While in Scotland Marion was able to visit Culcreuch Castle, the 700 year ancestral home for the Galbraith clan, and now a bread and breakfast.

Marion loved playing Bridge, crossword puzzles, and pitting her intellect and keen knack for words while watching “Jeopardy”. Marion was a voracious reader, often preferring fiction novels. For many years Marion would apply her knack for writing by producing creative annual Christmas letters sent out to family and friends. Marion is also affectionately remembered for her notoriously creative sandwiches, including the surprisingly good peanut butter and ketchup sandwich.

Something of an athlete in her youth, her love of sports continued for years as a big Yankees fan, as well as other sports including figure skating and the Olympics. Marion also loved music, and was a big fan of Ann Murray, John Denver, and Pavarotti.

In her later years Marion volunteered at the Sembrich Opera Museum in Bolton Landing, on Lake George. Here she loved her cottage home, shared with her daughter, Laura, and son-in-law, Chris. Marion, Laura, and Chris loved their pet cats, and countless squirrels and birds who could rely on Marion’s generosity with peanuts.