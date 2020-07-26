May 3, 1924 — July 18, 2020

CLIFTON PARK — Marion L. Thomas, 96, formerly of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the home of her niece.

Born on May 3, 1924, in Argyle, she was the youngest child of the late William E. and Florence (Moore) Thomas.

She grew up in Hartford and graduated in 1941 from Hartford Central School. For a short time, she worked at New York Telephone Company before going to work in the offices at the Portland Cement Company. She worked there for many years until her retirement in 1981.

In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her brothers, Earl Thomas and Lloyd Thomas; her sister, Harriet Hall; a niece and nephew, Marion L. and Richard Hall.

Left to cherish her memory include her nieces and nephews, Linda Thomas, Lloyd (Tammy) Thomas, Janet (Stephen) Serafin, Kathy (Christopher) Glockler, and Thomas Hall; a sister-in-law, Pauline Thomas; and great and great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special furry friend and therapy dog, Oliver.

At Marion's request there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family.