July 19, 1927 — Dec. 14, 2019 ARGYLE — Marion Jean (Joubert) Hoskins, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Washington Center with her loving family by her side.
Born July 19, 1927 in Glens Falls, to John and Beatrice (Picard) Joubert.
Marion graduated from Glens Falls High School. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company (Verizon) for over 30 years until her retirement.
In June of 1946, Marion married Albert Hoskins.
In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband; her son, Jeffrey Hoskins; her brothers, James and Ralph Joubert, and sister, Alma.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lynn (Wayne ) White of South Glens Falls, their children Tracy, Cassandra, Brooke, Patrick and Michael Ann, Jeffrey’s children Amy, Jeffrey Jr., Scott, Jodi and Timothy, her son Matthew(Laurie) Hoskins of Argyle and his sons Kyle and Ryan, her son Joel(Karen) Hoskins of Queensbury and their children Justin, Laura and Melissa, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren with two more expected soon.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A small graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 2, 2020 at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Argyle Center for Independent Living (under the direction of Brooke Daley-Marion’s granddaughter) for their love and supportive care that they gave to Marion.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Marion’s memory to the Argyle Center for Independent Care.
