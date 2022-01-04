Sept. 12, 1923—Jan. 1, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Marion H. Elder, 98, of Queensbury, passed away of natural causes at her home on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Marion was born September 12, 1923 in Plattsburgh, NY, the daughter of the late Albert and Hazel Haselton.

She married her husband Jim, whom she grew up next door to in Fort Edward, on August 31, 1946 after his return from WWII. They later built a home and a family in Queensbury, enjoying many years of marriage until his death on February 7, 2005.

After raising three children, she went back to work at the Glens Falls Insurance Company (later Continental), retiring in 1981.

Marion loved to golf, knit, travel, socialize with friends and try her luck at the slot machines. For the first twenty years of their retirement, she and her husband traveled the country seeing the beautiful sights America has to offer. Most notable were their trips to his Air Force reunions where they joined many of their close friends. After his death, she enjoyed more local trips to Mystic, CT and Maine with her daughter, Bonnie and close friend, Nancy Hillis.

In addition to her parents and her husband, James K. Elder, she was predeceased by her stillborn son; her son, Kenneth A. Elder; grandson, Shane Elder, great-grandson, David Elder and son-in-law, John C. Francett.

Survivors include her son, David Elder and his wife, Teresa of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughter, Bonnie E. Francett of Queensbury; and three grandsons: James M. Elder of St. Petersburgh, FL, Neil E. Francett and his wife, Melissa of Granville and Harrison W. Francett of Queensbury. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Bryce Elder; great-granddaughter, Jade Marion Francett; three step-great grandsons: Ali, Tafa and Isaac; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Those wishing to make a donation in Marion’s memory can send them to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, 86 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting sbfuneralhome.com

Marion was a spirited woman with a big heart who led a fulfilling life right up to the end. A one-of-a-kind personality that will be greatly missed.