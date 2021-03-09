Dec. 22, 1939—Mar. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Marion G. (Mallaney) Smith, 81, of Queensbury, went to be with her husband and daughter in Heaven on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born on December 22, 1939, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle (Hamblin) Mallaney.

Marion was a graduate of Queensbury High School. After moving to Texas, she furthered her education to become a Medical Aide. Marion practiced as a medical aide in Texas and later in Florida. She loved her job and felt fulfilled being able to help others. She started her career at the bottom and worked her way up, being responsible to make sure that all medications were being administered correctly to her patients.

In October of 1980, she married James C. Smith. He passed away in 2012, after 32 wonderful years of marriage.

Marion loved bingo, playing until the week she passed away. She also enjoyed shopping, garage sales and collecting antiques.

Marion was a member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer for the church thrift shop. She loved her church, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, FL, it was an important part of her life.