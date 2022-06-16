Aug. 6, 1931—June 11, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Marion (Fuller, Jarvis) Hughto passed peacefully on June 11, 2022 at the home she was born in on Aug. 6, 1931.

She was predeceased by husband, Eugene Hughto, Sr; parents Fred B. and Pauline Fuller; infant sisters Hazel and Grace; brothers Gordon, Sheldon, Fred, and Harold Fuller; sister Bernice LaPlanche; son-in-law Michael Sullivan; and sister-in-law and best friends, Vivian Jarvis and Ruby Terpening.

Marion is survived by her loving sister Jane Wahl; children: Kathleen Jarvis Hill (John), Sandra Jarvis Sullivan, Gary Jarvis; daughter-in-law Joanne Hughto; grandchildren: Mike Sullivan (Jen), Matt Sullivan (Shani), Io Hughto (Coral); great-grandchildren: Shawn and Michael Judd Sullivan, and Tanner, Kaitlynne, and Brady Sullivan; and special nieces: Sue Pezzulo (Joe), Linda Proctor (Ed), Ellie Brown (Lehman), Chrissy Cordts (Bob); and other loving nieces and nephews (“all her favorites”); and the many special friends whose company she enjoyed.

Marion attended 1st through 6th grades at the (Town of Moreau) Feeder Dam 1-room schoolhouse and graduated from South Glens Falls High in 1948. She worked at Chase Bag for 26 years making sample bags for the sales department’s clients.

She loved traveling the country with her husband and sister. She also enjoyed many trips with the Moreau Community Center, as well as playing bingo and meeting new people there. During the summer, Marion liked tending her flowers and tomato plants and sitting on her porch watching the deer and birds.

While she always enjoyed these many activities, the true love and joy of Marion’s life was spending time with family and friends. Whether serving them dinner at home or bringing them meals and baked goods, she loved cooking for others any time of year and welcomed their company.

Christmas was one of her favorite times when everyone gathered, often for a week, of fun festivities. She took great pleasure in watching her grandkids play sports and got a kick out of throwing fly balls and grounders to them in her yard “to keep them on their toes.” She truly cherished any moment she could get with them!

Her fun sense of humor, endless positive energy, and kind spirit endeared Marion to everyone and everyone loved “Nana.” Her door and heart were always open. Thank you to our family and special friends for calling and visiting her and for being such a special part of her life.

A private life celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Marion may be made to Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls NY 12803.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY.