Marion Elizabeth "Betty" Bellew

Betty grew up on Jackson Avenue in South Glens Falls surrounded by her loving family and graduated from South High in 1945. After completing a program at Mildred Elley in 1946, she worked at the Imperial Paper and Color Corporation where she met her husband, Donald Bellew. They were married on April 18, 1948 at the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls. With the help of her father–in-law, Betty and Don built their own home in Queensbury. Betty changed jobs and worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company until the birth of her daughter. In 1968, she began work as a school bus driver for Queensbury, a job that she held for sixteen years until her retirement in 1984. Betty and Don spent many winters in Ft. Pierce, FL, where they enjoyed fishing and made many new friends. Betty and Don were happily married for 61 years until Don’s passing in 2009.