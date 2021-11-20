Sept. 9, 1956—Nov. 17, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Marion “Earlene” (MacDuff) Doyle, 65, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on November 17, 2021.

Born September 9, 1956 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Rose Marie MacDuff.

Earlene graduated in 1975 from Fort Edward High School. On February 12, 1983, Earlene married John Doyle, Jr. at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. They shared 34 years of marriage before his passing on September 4, 2016.

She began her working career at Scott Paper, where she was the first woman in NYS to receive a license to operate a forklift. Earlene also worked at Hudson Falls Central School District as a library aide and study hall monitor for 20 years.

She loved watching professional football but especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She never missed an opportunity to attend a sporting event for her grandchildren, they were her life.

Besides her mother and husband, Earlene was predeceased by her father-in-law, John Doyle, Sr., her mother-in-law, Shirley Doyle, and her brother, Raymond MacDuff.

Earlene leaves behind many who hold her dear to their heart. She is survived by her three children: Shawn Michael Doyle of Hudson Falls, Erica Leigh Doyle-Mason of Hudson Falls, John Walter Doyle, III of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Troy David Stevens, Savannah Rayne Stevens, John Walter Doyle, IV, and Jacob Matthew Doyle; her brothers: Paul MacDuff (Crystal) of Queensbury, Earl J. MacDuff, Jr. (Barbara) of Hudson Falls, Jeremiah “Duke” MacDuff of Thurman; William MacDuff (Heidi) of South Glens Falls; her sister-in-law, Diane Doyle (Dana) of Hudson Falls; her brother-in-law, Richard J. Doyle (Stephanie) of Hudson Falls; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Donation’s in Earlene’s name may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.