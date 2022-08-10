Marion E. Turner

The services for Marion Elsie Turner, 88, of Rutland, who died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence following a long illness were held at the Aldous Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 with a reading from Pastor Aaron Frost.
Beverly DeGraff played and sang Go Rest High on the Mountain. The eulogy was written and read by Brittney Curavoo. While exiting the funeral home, Marion took her last ride by her home before being laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Sabien, Joshua, and Edward Turner, Brittney Curavoo, Lisa Gray, Katelyn Adams and Vicky Falco.
At the cemetery, Ellie Green played the bag pipes while the bearers were carrying her to her final resting place.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.