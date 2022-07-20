Marion E. Turner

Aug. 30, 1933—July 16, 2022

RUTLAND — Marion Elsie Turner, 88, of Rutland, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence following a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Hampton, NY on Aug. 30, 1933, the daughter of John and Marion (Loomis) Bunker.

She grew up on the family farm in Hampton and attended schools there.

She married Edward Turner on Aug. 31, 1951, in Whitehall, NY. Together they started Turner Electric Company in 1963. During retirement, they relocated to South Carolina where they owned and operated a motel. She returned to Rutland in 1985 where she worked as a Dietary Aide at Mt. View Center from 1988-2004.

She was a member of the Ira Baptist Church.

Marion enjoyed flower gardening, crafts, golfing and dancing.

Survivors include her daughters: Deborah McNolty of Gansevoort, NY and Connie M. Lamson of Brandon; sons: Rodney Turner of Rutland and Brian Turner of SC; sisters: Florence Pickett and Marjorie Williams, both of NY; brothers: Eugene and Jack Bunker of NY; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2009, sons Edward A. in 2003, Timothy in 2014 and Richard in 2021, daughters Lynnette Turner in 2012, Nancy Gray in 2017, granddaughter Stacey Smith in 1998 and grandchildren Stacy Smith and her brother Paul “Pete” Bunker in 2019.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A Celebration of Life will follow the services.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at rutlandherald.com/obits.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701, the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.