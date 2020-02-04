Aug. 18, 1927 — Feb. 2, 2020 QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness the family of Marion E. McCoy announce her passing on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Marion was born Aug. 18, 1927 in Port Henry, New York. She was the daughter of William and Katherine Tromblee. Marion was the youngest of six children.

On July 28, 1944, Marion married the love of her life, William H. McCoy. They spent 64 years together until his passing in 2008.

Marion and Bill had many adventures camping in the Adirondacks. Marion enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she was never happier than when they came to visit. Marion also enjoyed her friends at The Cedars in Queensbury. She was always entertaining with jokes and laughter. Marion was a very special Mother, wife and friend. She had a tough spirit and a loving heart.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was also predeceased by her daughter, Shirley and several brothers and sisters.

