Aug. 18, 1927 — Feb. 2, 2020 QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness the family of Marion E. McCoy announce her passing on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Marion was born Aug. 18, 1927 in Port Henry, New York. She was the daughter of William and Katherine Tromblee. Marion was the youngest of six children.
On July 28, 1944, Marion married the love of her life, William H. McCoy. They spent 64 years together until his passing in 2008.
Marion and Bill had many adventures camping in the Adirondacks. Marion enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she was never happier than when they came to visit. Marion also enjoyed her friends at The Cedars in Queensbury. She was always entertaining with jokes and laughter. Marion was a very special Mother, wife and friend. She had a tough spirit and a loving heart.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was also predeceased by her daughter, Shirley and several brothers and sisters.
You have free articles remaining.
Marion and Bill were loving parents to seven children, Carolyn (Art) Gadway, Gary (Ann) McCoy, Patricia McCoy, Jeff Ball, Kathy (Bill) Dyer, Jacqueline (Gerry Bowen) Jackson and William (Amy) McCoy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Lauren Gimlin) Ball, Nate (Steven) Ball, Marianne McCoy, Megan (Joe) Martin, Morgan (Jake) Torgesen, Abigail Jackson, Alexander Jackson, Allison McCoy, Brian (Nicole) Winchell, and several other grandchildren. Marion would also like to acknowledge her friends at The Cedars and thank them for their love and kindness.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Michael the Archangel, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
The family would like to thank Haynes House of Hope in Granville. We were so grateful for her wonderful caregivers, especially Justine “Christine”. She had a special way with our mom. We couldn’t have done this without you all. Thank you for your love and kindness and outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 state Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:00AM
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
1:00PM
Quaker Road
Queensbury, AK 12804
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.