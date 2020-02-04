Marion E. McCoy
0 entries

Marion E. McCoy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion E. McCoy

Aug. 18, 1927 — Feb. 2, 2020 QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness the family of Marion E. McCoy announce her passing on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Marion was born Aug. 18, 1927 in Port Henry, New York. She was the daughter of William and Katherine Tromblee. Marion was the youngest of six children.

On July 28, 1944, Marion married the love of her life, William H. McCoy. They spent 64 years together until his passing in 2008.

Marion and Bill had many adventures camping in the Adirondacks. Marion enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she was never happier than when they came to visit. Marion also enjoyed her friends at The Cedars in Queensbury. She was always entertaining with jokes and laughter. Marion was a very special Mother, wife and friend. She had a tough spirit and a loving heart.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was also predeceased by her daughter, Shirley and several brothers and sisters.

Marion and Bill were loving parents to seven children, Carolyn (Art) Gadway, Gary (Ann) McCoy, Patricia McCoy, Jeff Ball, Kathy (Bill) Dyer, Jacqueline (Gerry Bowen) Jackson and William (Amy) McCoy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Lauren Gimlin) Ball, Nate (Steven) Ball, Marianne McCoy, Megan (Joe) Martin, Morgan (Jake) Torgesen, Abigail Jackson, Alexander Jackson, Allison McCoy, Brian (Nicole) Winchell, and several other grandchildren. Marion would also like to acknowledge her friends at The Cedars and thank them for their love and kindness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Michael the Archangel, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

The family would like to thank Haynes House of Hope in Granville. We were so grateful for her wonderful caregivers, especially Justine “Christine”. She had a special way with our mom. We couldn’t have done this without you all. Thank you for your love and kindness and outstanding care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 state Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Marion McCoy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 5
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
80 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marion's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Feb 5
Interment
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM
Pine View Cemetery
Quaker Road
Queensbury, AK 12804
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marion's Interment begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News