June 20, 1930 — Feb. 12, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Marion (Draut) Policastro, beloved wife of Peter Policastro, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Glens Falls, New York.

Marion was the daughter of the late Otto and Helen (Werner) Draut and was raised and educated in New Jersey. She was a graduate of Rochelle Park High School in Rochelle Park, New Jersey and later the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

On Sept. 7, 1952, Marion was married to Peter Policastro and they raised their family in New Jersey.

In 1977, Marion and Peter moved to the Queensbury area. Marion loved this community, becoming well-known and beloved by many people in the Queensbury and Glens Falls area.

Marion enjoyed quilting and belonged to several local quilting guilds. She was a member of the Adirondack Quilting Guild and enjoyed sharing her expertise with others. She has won numerous awards for her works of art and made many dear friends who worked on countless quilting projects together. Marion was a Life Master Bridge player with more than 2,000 master points. In New Jersey, she played with people all over the country and Europe. In Glens Falls, she taught Bridge at the Glens Falls Senior Center and enjoyed playing Bridge nightly online.

In retirement, Marion and Peter found a love of traveling together in their RV, seeing nearly every state of the United States, including four trips to Alaska.

In her spare time, she spent hours in the garden, swimming at the “Y”, finding just the right recipe and cooking for her family, and lunching with her many friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Peter Policastro of Queensbury; her children, Karen (Andrew) Mulawka of Buffalo, Peter Paul (Nancy) Policastro of Venice, Florida and Brian Policastro of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Daniel Policastro of Sarasota, Florida, Lisa (Policastro) (Travis) Perlman of Austin, Texas, Melinda Mack of Albany, and Andrew Mulawka of Monroe, North Carolina; and her great-grandchildren, Sidney and Rhett Perlman of Austin, Texas.

The family will receive relatives and friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 apda@apdaparkinson.org.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home - Queensbury
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
