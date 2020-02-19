June 20, 1930 — Feb. 12, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Marion (Draut) Policastro, beloved wife of Peter Policastro, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Glens Falls, New York.

Marion was the daughter of the late Otto and Helen (Werner) Draut and was raised and educated in New Jersey. She was a graduate of Rochelle Park High School in Rochelle Park, New Jersey and later the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

On Sept. 7, 1952, Marion was married to Peter Policastro and they raised their family in New Jersey.

In 1977, Marion and Peter moved to the Queensbury area. Marion loved this community, becoming well-known and beloved by many people in the Queensbury and Glens Falls area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}