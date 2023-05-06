Aug. 6, 1934—May 3, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Marion D. Kohls, 88, a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born Aug. 6, 1934, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Leonora (Fitzpatrick) Clum.

Marion was a self-taught artist who sold many of her paintings locally and received several awards in art competitions.

She was an avid book reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, knitting, and was very good at roller skating and ice skating, in her younger years.

Marion worked many years in the banking industry before retiring from TD Bank.

In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Harry; her twin sister, Joan (Clum) Rivers and her husband, Francis; her sister, Linda (Clum) Dufour and her husband, Edward; and her brothers: Peter Clum, Thomas Clum and Michael Clum.

Marion is survived by her son, Tim Clum and his wife, Cindy; her granddaughters: Sarah Clum and Lindsay (Clum) Roberts and her husband, Chris; her great-grandson, Callen Roberts; her sister, Virginia (Clum) Boisclair; her brother, David Clum (Vicki); her sisters-in-law: Linda Clum, Terri Clum and Patti Clum; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Pines for the kindness and care they provided for Marion during her stay.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

