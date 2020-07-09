July 4, 1918 — July 7, 2020
SALEM — Marion D. Degruttola, 102, formerly of Salem, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Newark, New Jersey on July 4, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Blanda) Liotta. Marion graduated from Pratt Institute School of Art and Design. She was a distinguished painter and artist having worked as an Exhibiting Artist at Atlantic Highlands in New Jersey. Marion was accepted into the American Watercolor Society.
After World War II, she married Libert Degruttola, a veteran, on August 6, 1944. They settled in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. In 1992, they relocated to Indian Head Village in Hebron. She was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Libert on July 24, 2010; a sister, Evelyn Liotta Klingler.
Marion is survived by her brother-in-law, Laird Klingler of Cornish, New Hampshire.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.
Memorial contributions in memory of Marion may be made to Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 357, Salem, NY 12865. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.comArrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.