July 4, 1918 — July 7, 2020

SALEM — Marion D. Degruttola, 102, formerly of Salem, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Newark, New Jersey on July 4, 1918, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Blanda) Liotta. Marion graduated from Pratt Institute School of Art and Design. She was a distinguished painter and artist having worked as an Exhibiting Artist at Atlantic Highlands in New Jersey. Marion was accepted into the American Watercolor Society.

After World War II, she married Libert Degruttola, a veteran, on August 6, 1944. They settled in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. In 1992, they relocated to Indian Head Village in Hebron. She was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Libert on July 24, 2010; a sister, Evelyn Liotta Klingler.

Marion is survived by her brother-in-law, Laird Klingler of Cornish, New Hampshire.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Marion may be made to Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 357, Salem, NY 12865.

