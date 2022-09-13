Jan. 11, 1945—Sept. 10, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Marion C. Lanouette, 77, of East River Drive, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022, at The Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs with family by her side.

Born on January 11, 1945, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Marion (Hogan) Knapp. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School.

On September 25, 1975, she married the love of her life, James W. Lanouette in Stony Creek. They have enjoyed nearly 47 years of marriage.

Marion worked as a CAT scan technician at Wilton Medical Arts for many years prior to her retirement in 2011.

She enjoyed crafts, creating silk floral arrangements, hunting, fishing, dancing, gardening, family cookouts, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Derek DellaValle; siblings: Kenneth Knapp and William Knapp.

She is survived by her loving husband, James W. Lanouette; daughters: Heather (Guy Miner) DellaValle and Debra (Ken) Lanouette-Baird; grandchildren: Derek (Joanne) Sirchia, Matthew Williams, Avery Baird and Indie Baird, Kiera and Kaylee Baird, and Reed Miner; great-grandchildren: Tanner, Hunter, Rhaelynn, Beau and Joey; siblings: Delores Marcotte, Donna Hudgin and Frank Knapp; sister-in-law, Janice Knapp; her “other girls”: Wanda Derrick, Stephanie Lansburg and Maygan Sargent; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Private burial will be in Stump Church Cemetery, Easton.

The family would like to thank the 2 Hathorn staff at Wesley and Community Hospice for all the love and support they gave during this difficult time.

Contributions in Marion’s memory may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

