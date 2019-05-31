{{featured_button_text}}

October 2, 1934 — May 28, 2019

GRANVILLE — Marion Barnes passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at the Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in North Granville.

Marion was born Oct. 2, 1934 in Hebron, the daughter of the late Mark and Hazel (Dekalb) Glasier.

She was a graduate of Ellis Hospital Registered Nurse training in Schenectady. She worked at Ellis Hospital for most of her career.

Marion was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning the fruits of her labors. She was a great cook. She enjoyed the companionship of her pets throughout the years. In her retirement, she became active in the senior citizen group. She was named senior of the year in 2011.

She was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude Glasier; and two brothers, Walter and David; and her husband, Lambert “Ed” Barnes. Survivors are her siblings, Evelyn Ginter and family of Woodbury, New Jersey and Wendell Glasier and family of Bowie, Maryland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Glasier and family of Cheshire Massachusetts; and cousin, Martha Haynes of Clifton Park; in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at the East Hebron Presbyterian Church in Hebron, with the Rev. Laura Mitchell presiding. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the East Hebron Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

