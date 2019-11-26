Jan. 22, 1924 — Nov. 22, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Marion B. Gillis, 95, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
Born on Jan. 22, 1924, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Janie (Washburn) Bain.
In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Addison Gillis who passed on June 24, 2004.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Howard Gillis, Michael Gillis, Suzanne Daniel and her husband, Jerry; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 123 Main St., Argyle.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.
To view Marion’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.