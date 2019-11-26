{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 22, 1924 — Nov. 22, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Marion B. Gillis, 95, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.

Born on Jan. 22, 1924, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Janie (Washburn) Bain.

In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Addison Gillis who passed on June 24, 2004.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Howard Gillis, Michael Gillis, Suzanne Daniel and her husband, Jerry; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 123 Main St., Argyle.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.

