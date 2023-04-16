QUEENSBURY—Mario Joseph DiFede, 83, a resident of Queensbury since 2017, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Born in Manhattan to Joseph and Teresa (nee Scordia) DiFede, he spent his formative years in Ronkonkoma, Long Island.

Having obtained an Electrical Engineering degree from Long Island University and an MBA from C.W. Post, Mario worked his way through the ranks to finish his career as Program Manager and Director at North Atlantic Industries which specialized in naval communication systems.

Upon early retirement, he and his wife Helen moved to Lewes, DE where they purchased Midway Package Store which they operated for five years. After his second retirement, Mario became engrossed with model trains, buying and renovating old sets which he resold and operating a large layout of his own.

He had many interests including coin collecting and photography but music, especially classical and operatic, as well as travel were his favorites. It was on a photo safari to East Africa that he met his wife, Helen, a fellow New Yorker. In 1976, they returned and were married at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mario is survived by his wife, Helen; his brother, Tony DiFede (Kathy); sister, Loretta Smith; sister-in-law, Donna Traina; nephews: Brian Smith (Amy), Ryan DiFede (Molly), Aaron DiFede (Krista), Damien DiFede, Stephen DiFede, Joseph Traina, Jr. (Paula); nieces: Adina Silva (Jono), Jaci Cusick (Kevin) and Lori Traina (Dennis Kulwiec); as well as three great-nephews and four great-nieces.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.