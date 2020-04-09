May 14, 1923 — March 21, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Mario “Doc” Mazzeo, 96, passed away March 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and wife Marilyn of 63 years, after a long illness.
Born in Corona, New York, on May 14, 1923, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Catuli Mazzeo. Raised in Jackson Heights, he was a graduate of Xavier High School. He then attended Fordham University for pre-med when entering into World War II. There he served on the front lines as a medic and was stationed in Germany and France. Upon returning from the war, Mario and his family relocated to Lake George. There after the death of his Father, he and his mother went into the restaurant business, opening their home to the well-known Italian Restaurant, “Mario’s”.
While helping his mother with the restaurant, he began working as a chemist at the former Imperial (Hercules) in Hudson Falls, retiring in 1987. Upon his retirement, he spent his time with Marilyn gardening, as well as fishing, fly tying, Yankees games, and spending time with his ever-growing family.
Besides his wife, Marilyn of 63 years, he is survived by his children, Christopher (Marie) Mazzeo of Norwell, Massachusetts, David Mazzeo of Guilderland, Nicholas (Tammy Kassius) Mazzeo of Lake George, Leda (Marc) Jause of Stanley, North Carolina, Lara Mazzeo of Lake George, and Mari (Vincent) DeSess of Guilderland. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Joseph, Isabella, Patricia, Matthew, Damon, Jing Mae, and Anthony; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Peter Gray, Dr. Reeves, and Upstate Hospice Services.
Services will be announced at a later date.
