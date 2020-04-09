× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 1923 — March 21, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Mario “Doc” Mazzeo, 96, passed away March 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and wife Marilyn of 63 years, after a long illness.

Born in Corona, New York, on May 14, 1923, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Catuli Mazzeo. Raised in Jackson Heights, he was a graduate of Xavier High School. He then attended Fordham University for pre-med when entering into World War II. There he served on the front lines as a medic and was stationed in Germany and France. Upon returning from the war, Mario and his family relocated to Lake George. There after the death of his Father, he and his mother went into the restaurant business, opening their home to the well-known Italian Restaurant, “Mario’s”.

While helping his mother with the restaurant, he began working as a chemist at the former Imperial (Hercules) in Hudson Falls, retiring in 1987. Upon his retirement, he spent his time with Marilyn gardening, as well as fishing, fly tying, Yankees games, and spending time with his ever-growing family.