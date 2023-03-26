Marilynn E. DeHoney

April 7, 1946 - March 18, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Marilynn E. DeHoney, 76, of Lake George, NY, daughter of the late Harold and Arlene (Selke) Maurer, passed away at her home on March 18, 2023 after a very long battle with Alzheimer's.

Marilynn came into this world on April 7, 1946 in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Ben Franklin High School in 1964. After high school, Marilynn received her bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany in 1969. During her time in college, she met the love of her life, Frederick DeHoney, and were married on Aug. 5, 1967 at the Salem Evangelical Church in Rochester.

Marilynn's first teaching job was at Parishville Hopkinton High School from 1970-1975 teaching Regents classes to 7, 8 and 11th graders. During this time, Marilynn had two sons, Derek in 1972 and Daniel in 1974.

In 1975, Marilynn, Fred and the two boys moved to Lake George and she began teaching at Bolton Central School up until 2003 when she retired. During her years in Bolton, Marilynn continued teaching 7, 8, and 11th grade Regents' classes. Every student of Marilynn's that took the Regents exams passed. She was very proud of this accomplishment.

When not working, Marilynn was the crafting queen! She was gifted with artistry and showed this in her embroidery, beading, sewing, knitting and creation of shadow boxes. There was the cruise to Alaska and the trip to Reno, NV that she enjoyed as well.

Left to cherish Marilynn's memory is her loving husband of 55 years, Frederick DeHoney of Lake George, NY; sons: Daniel (Sue) DeHoney of Rochester, NY and Derek DeHoney of Lake George, NY; grandson, Alexander DeHoney of Rochester, NY; sisters-in-law: Beth DeHoney of Albany, NY and Sally (Bill) Crain of Elizabethtown, NY; brother-in-law, Barry (Lesley) DeHoney of Phoenix, AZ.

Donations in Marilynn's name can be made to one of the many local food pantries.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.