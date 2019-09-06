QUEENSBURY — Marilyn Williams, 76, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019.
Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Lillian Goldberg.
Marilyn worked for the New York State Department of Law as the assistant director of financial administration.
She recently celebrated her 30th anniversary, married to her beloved husband, Jim.
Along with her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her sister, Susan King.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Williams; sister, Nancy Faussett; son, Michael Dubay; daughter, Karen Gower; and grandsons, Brian and Eric Gower.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with the Rev. Edward Suffern officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Marilyn’s family is requesting donations to the The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.