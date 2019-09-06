{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Williams

QUEENSBURY — Marilyn Williams, 76, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019.

Born in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Lillian Goldberg.

Marilyn worked for the New York State Department of Law as the assistant director of financial administration.

She recently celebrated her 30th anniversary, married to her beloved husband, Jim.

Along with her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her sister, Susan King.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Williams; sister, Nancy Faussett; son, Michael Dubay; daughter, Karen Gower; and grandsons, Brian and Eric Gower.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with the Rev. Edward Suffern officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Marilyn’s family is requesting donations to the The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

