May 20, 1934—April 19, 2023

STILLWATER — Marilyn R. (Kinney) Peck, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.

Born on May 20, 1934, in Argyle, she was the daughter of the late John and Adah (Stewart) Kinney.

Marilyn graduated from Argyle Central School in 1951 and went to work at Glens Falls Insurance Company. She was a member of the Quaker Springs Fire Department Station 1, Care of Ladies Auxiliary, Argyle United Presbyterian Church and Quaker Springs Methodist Church.

On June 28, 1952, Marilyn married John Peck at the Argyle United Presbyterian Church and moved to Saratoga Springs. They spent almost 70 years together, until his passing in October of 2022.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, John Peck, son-in-law, Gary Michaud, and brother-in-law, Louis Peck.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Mary Jo Michaud and Edward (Alicia) Peck; grandchildren: Jason Lont, Jenalyn Michaud, Tyler (Amber) Michaud, Lindsay (Anthony) Valenti; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters: Betty Simmons, Karen (Robert) White and Phyllis Snell; and in-laws, Joe and Pat Peck.

Friends may call on Tuesday April 25, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A service will follow calling hours at noon at the funeral home.

A burial will take place following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Friends are welcome to the reception following the burial at the Quaker Springs Fire Department.

Memorial donations in Marilyn’s memory can be made to Quaker Springs Fire Department Station 1 c/o Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 67, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Saratoga Hospice and especially Judy and Margie for their dedicated care.

